The government is continuing with efforts to assist families and to resolve outstanding issues surrounding the tragic and unnecessary loss of 27 innocent lives from aboard the MV Taimareho on April 3 during Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development has directed Maritime Authorities to carry out a formal investigation into the sea disaster while the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) is also continuing with investigations into the incident and a full report is expected in the coming weeks.

Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office have been liaising with relevant stakeholders to render support and a team of Counsellors from the Anglican Church, Officials from Ministry of Peace, Health workers, the Premier of Malaita and Police Officers in Malaita province have dispatched a team last week to provide counselling and assess how the government can best assist the family and relatives of the victims.

“The Government is committed to provide humanitarian assistance to families of the victims and to meet cultural obligations and proper burials for those who lost their lives,” Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced last week.

A team of professional counselors from the Ministry of Health will also be dispatched this week to join churches and provincial officials to support and encourage the affected families.

