The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) assures provincial premiers that the police is doing all it can to protect all the citizens of this country as the national government puts in place measures to prevent the coronavirus (COVID-19) from entering our borders.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Mostyn Mangau made the assurance during the Attorney General’s Meeting held in Honiara today (22 April 2020) with the provincial premiers to update them on what the National Government is doing to prevent COVID-19 from entering the Solomon Islands. So far no positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Solomon Islands.

Acting Commissioner Mangau says, “As part of the police preparedness the patrol boat Gizo is now in the common border region with Papua New Guinea conducting patrols during the past week. The patrol also includes officers from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Customs and Immigration.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “The emergency zone declared in the western border region includes restrictions on the movement of small craft vessels across the common border with PNG. Vessels found in breach of the Order will face heavy penalties.”

“RSIPF has completed an overarching Operation COVID-19 approved on 1 April 2020. The Operation is focused on high visible operations in Honiara and Western Province focussing on the Bougainville/Shortland Islands group border. The Western Province border operation was scaled up from 13 April 2020 with the inclusion of the Patrol Boat “Gizo” and two Police Response Team Tactical units to support border control.”

Acting Commissioner Mangau adds: “All provincial police commanders (PPCs) have been asked to prepare for the COVID-19 in their provinces. This includes working with local authorities to identify potential quarantine facilities, developing their own Operation COVID-19 plans and setting up their Police Forward Command Posts (PFCPs).”

“Both the Police Operations Centre (POC) at the Rove Police Headquarters in Honiara and PFCPs have been activated since 23 March 2020. On Sunday 13 April 2020, all persons departed the two active quarantine facilities in Honiara and a review of the POC hours resulted in scaling back to just 12 hours per day. The POC has planned to remain on standby for full activation if needed.”

Acting Commissioner Mangau further adds: “The RSIPF supported local security companies to maintain security at Solomon Island Government (SIG) designated quarantine facilities. Due to the suspension of flights into the Solomon Islands on 27 March 2020, no more passengers require isolation and all quarantine facilities have been decontaminated.”

“The RSIPF will continue to conduct high visibility patrols during Operation COVID-19 around Honiara and Shortland Islands and the provincial police commanders will continue to work together with the provincial governments to ensure law and order is maintained in our provinces as the National Government continues the fight against the COVID-19,” Acting Commissioner Mangau emphasises.

- Police Media