NATIONAL flag carrier Solomon Airlines will operate a one-off commercial flight on 30 April following consultation with the Solomon Islands Government and foreign High Commissions.

The Airbus A320 flight will travel from Brisbane to Honiara as a cargo-only service on Wednesday 29 April and will depart Honiara International Airport early Thursday morning 30 April returning with the Solomon Islands-based passengers to Australia or to transit in Sydney and Brisbane to onward international destinations, a statement from Solomon Airlines said yesterday.

Solomon Airlines flight IE4710 will depart Honiara at 0450 flying directly and arriving in Sydney at 0805. It would depart Sydney at 0905 and arrive in Brisbane at 1015.

Check-in will be required at least three hours prior to departure with the flight being operated in line with the Ministry of Health and Solomon Airlines safety requirements, the statement said.

Despite there being no known COVID-19 cases in the Solomon Islands, the crew will wear masks and gloves for the duration of the service as an added protection for both crew and passengers.

“While Solomon Islands’ borders remain closed and inbound passengers are currently not permitted to enter the country in accordance with Solomon Islands Government directions, all stakeholders have conferred and agreed to operate this outbound flight,” said Solomon Airlines CEO Brett Gebers.

“This is a special flight to support passengers currently in the Solomon Islands who wish to return to their home countries,” he said.

Solomon Airlines said that existing Honiara–Brisbane ticketholders with unused valid tickets as a result of flight suspensions will be able to use their existing tickets as a credit towards the special service.

Those wishing to purchase tickets on the 30 April service are able to book online and register details of travelers using an online form.

Meanwhile, both the Australian and New Zealand High Commission have issued a number of advice to Australians, New Zealanders, and third-country nationals in the Solomon Islands who may wish to fly to Australia or transit through Australia.