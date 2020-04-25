The damage on a van alleged to be caused by Puff.

THE case of the man accused of discharging a firearm at Tinge Ridge, West Honiara last month will return to court on May 7.

Mostyn Maenu’u Jnr also known as ‘Puff’ is facing one count of discharge of a firearm in a public place.

He is co-accused with Joseph Wale who faces a charge of malicious damage.

They are yet to take their pleas to the charges.

The prosecution is currently attempting to revoke Puff’s bail because the firearm he allegedly used to commit the alleged offence has not been recovered and that he allegedly breached one of his bail conditions.

Maenu’u Jnr was released on a cash bail of $5,000 attached with strict bail conditions including a curfew from 6.30pm to 6am.

Appearing in court on Thursday, Puff informed the court that his lawyer is sick and is still receiving treatment.

He said his lawyer told him he needs time to recover.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Rachel Olutimayin said on the last court date the crown and the court had advised the accused to try and find a lawyer so that the matter can proceed.

She, however, said it may be well that the time will come when the crown will insist on the matter going on without a lawyer.

She suggested that giving the accused a reasonable time after which the court will not wait for him.

Magistrate Emily Zazariko Vagibule having heard from the accused and the prosecution adjourned the matter to May 7.

She ordered that if Puff’s lawyer is not available on that day, she will be making further directions for a full hearing to be set with or without the defence counsel.

The alleged incident occurred on March 22 at Tinge as a result of an ongoing disagreement between the accused and the complainant’s family at Tinge.

The prosecution alleged that following retaliations between those two groups, Mostyn allegedly discharged the firearm.

No one was injured at that time but the damage was caused to a bus owned by the other group which was parked where the alleged incident occurred.

Police are yet to recover the firearm but had so far only recovered a shell of a 9mill calibre.

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau had earlier told reporters that the shell recovered is normally used for sidearms or a pistol.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN