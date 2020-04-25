MEMBERS of the Malaita Provincial Assembly have agreed to have $100 deducted from their salaries as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The deducted monies will go towards Malaita’s COVID-19 preparedness.

Malaita has 33 Assembly members.

The provincial executive passed this resolution during their meeting in Auki last week.

Premier Daniel Suidani told the Solomon Star the deduction will continue until the threat from the coronavirus is over.

He said up to $3,300 is expected to be deducted from their salaries each fortnight.

He said 33 MPAs are now filling up forms to formalise the deductions from their salaries.

Premier Suidani said desperate times like this calls for desperate measures so he is glad all 33 MPAs agreed to the $100 pay cut.





By WILSON SAENI

in Auki