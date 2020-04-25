EIGHTEEN logging companies currently operating in Malaita Province have seven more days left to pay up their license fees for 2020 or they’ll be shown the exit door.

The Malaita Provincial Government last Wednesday issued out a 14-day notice for the logging companies to pay up their dues.

Lack of compliance with the notice will see the logging companies pack up and leave as of next week.

Last year when the MARA government came into power under the leadership of Premier Daniel Suidani and PS Fredrick Fa'abasua, they applied pressure and pushed the logging companies that owed the province over $4 million in revenue to pay up.

Three logging companies left the shores of Malaita Province as the result due to lack of compliance.

Premier Daniel Suidani confirmed that a notice has been issued on 15 April, saying they are waiting for the 18 logging companies to come forward and pay up their license fees for 2020.

Suidani also clarified that the fees for logging operations in Malaita stand at $500,000 a year.

But he said over the years logging operators have paid less to the province due to lack of understanding of the laws that governed logging operation in the province.

He said the province expected $9 million from the logging companies in the next 7 days.

The premier warned that any company that fails to pay up within the remaining seven days will be forced out of the province.

He said police are on alert and will be deployed to order the logging companies to leave the province after the end of the 14-day notice.

So far, the tough measure taken by MARA government on logging operations has earned the province over $2 million in revenue.





By WILSON SAENI

in Auki