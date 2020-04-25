H.E William Soaki, Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Fiji & Permanent Representative to Pacific Islands Forum handing over the Exequatur to Mr. David Iro Fulaga, newly appointed Solomon Islands Honorary Consul to Fiji.

The Solomon Islands Government has appointed David Iro Fulaga as its Honorary Consul based in Nadi with jurisdiction throughout districts in the Republic of Fiji.

His appointment was signed and issued by Jeremiah Manele, Minister for Foreign Affairs & External Trade.

In a brief ceremony in Suva, His Excellency William Soaki, Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Fiji & Permanent Representative to Pacific Islands Forum formally handed over the Exequatur and appointment letter to Mr. Fulaga which grant him the authorization to exercise honorary

function to conduct official duties and to access provisional benefits in accordance with Article 12 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR).

The Exequatur was signed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Fiji Inia Seruiratu, formally endorsing the appointment.

During the handover, His Excellency Soaki conveyed his congratulations and expressed that he is profoundly pleased to see a person of the caliber of Mr. Fulaga take up this esteemed role.

He looks forward to working closely with the Honorary Consul to serve the interests of the Solomon Islands and further strengthen the warm bilateral relationship with Fiji.

In his response, Mr. Fulaga said “today is a milestone for which I accept the duty and responsibility with honour from the government of Solomon Islands, I will do my best to serve and uphold the integrity of this very important office”.

Mr. Fulaga takes on the appointment which he believes would be for the best of the country.

He stated that he “will continue to faithfully work with the Solomon Islands High Commission office in Suva to assist and add value to its ongoing work for the government and people of Solomon Islands”. He is optimistic to create a platform to promote, explore new trade and investment opportunities and exchanges between small and medium businesses of both countries.

Mr. Fulaga is a successful entrepreneur currently the Managing Director of Willies Holding Company in the Solomon Islands and also the Managing Director of Solomon Transit in Nadi, Fiji.

He also previously held various positions and chairman to various bodies including the Chamber of Commerce, Solomon Islands Manufacturers Association, Apprenticeship Board of Solomon Islands, Vice Chairman to the National Training Committee (NTC), Member of the Trade Disputes Panel, and Member of Sustainable Industry Association of Pacific Islands.

Mr. Fulaga is an investor and resident in Fiji.

Over the past years, he continued to selflessly assist the Solomon Islands High Commission office on various important engagements and so his new role is fitting and validates his ongoing support towards the work of the High Commission and Solomon Islands interests.

Pivotal to his new role is to encourage, promote, and assist Solomon Islands investors into Fiji.