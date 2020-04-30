The government and people of Solomon Islands has expressed heartfelt sympathy to the government and people of New Zealand for the loss it bears as a result of the COVID-19.

Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister Jeremiah Manele extended the condolence yesterday to New Zealand High Commissioner, Her Excellency Georgina Roberts during the presentation of New Zealand’s support worth SBD$15m to back COVID-19 preparatory efforts.

He said there are 1,469 confirmed cases of which 19 sadly lost their lives in New Zealand.

“Excellency, convey our sincere condolences to your government and people for the lives lost caused by the COVID-19.

“As one Pacific family, we stand together and offer our prayers with you and seek God’s guidance and strength in this challenging and testing times,” he said.

Manele said but most of all to the immediate families of those affected and lost their loved ones due to the COVID-19.

He said though New Zealand has also faced an enormous challenge at home, the good news is it managed to contain and stop the COVID-19 from escalating further.



By IAN M.KAUKUI