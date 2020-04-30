A land surveying company Azimuth Surveys is contracted to undertake a topographical and cadastral survey of Noah Hill community, also known as Nine Ridges above Marble Street in Honiara.

The work has been made possible thanks to funding assistance by the Australian Government to the Ministry of Lands, Housing & Survey.

The work has already commenced with the placement of survey control points around the community and a community awareness session held on Sunday afternoon in the community was attended by Acting Commissioner of Lands Alan McNeil, Director Physical Planning Rowley Wanega, Senior Lands Officer Tom Tariga and Alfred Soaki and his team from Azimuth Surveys.

During the awareness, the community was informed about the work being undertaken and had the opportunity to ask questions and become familiar with the work being undertaken.

The community was informed that the surveying was being done in two stages: first the topographical survey to identify the location of all buildings and natural features which will be used by the ministry to design a subdivision for the area, then the second stage would be the pegging out of lots according to the subdivision design.

Data would be gathered on the owners of structures in the area and this would be used towards the ultimate goal of the work which is to offer 75-year Fixed Term Estates across the community.

During the awareness session, officials asked the community to cooperate with the surveyors and not to commence any excavations for new buildings for the next few months while the surveying is underway.

Ministry officials also advised the community that the land being surveyed is owned by the Solomon Islands Government and is not customary land and that nobody has any authority to be acting as an agent or landowner to sell land in the Noah Hill / Nine Ridge area.

As part of the subdivision design, officials informed the community that they would take into account any natural hazards such as the possibility of landslides and flooding and the need for community spaces.

The topographical survey work is already underway and is expected to take around four weeks to complete.

Once the subdivision design has been completed, the cadastral survey which involves pegging out the lots is expected to take around four to six weeks.

Any questions regarding the survey work can be directed to the Acting Commissioner of Lands Alan McNeil.