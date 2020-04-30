COVID-19 tests can be done here as of next week, Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Jimmy Rogers says.

He said work on setting up the qPCR machine which will be used for the tests at the National Referral Hospital has started.

Rogers said the first 20 cartridges for the machine will arrive later this week.

“So by next week, we should be able to have a limited capacity of testing done at the NRH.

“Work on modifying the lab where the qPCR would be stationed would be done over the next two weeks and once that is completed, qPCR testing will be made available in Honiara and there should be enough testing capabilities.”

Rogers said once the testing capability is established in Honiara, the government will start looking at reopening some of the schools within the emergency zones as well as looking at bringing back locals currently stranded overseas.

However, he said the borders would be watched very diligently and would remain close all throughout with only managed entry.

“Usually only citizens and by exceptions, those in the diplomatic corps and some who will be requested because of the importance of their skills to us would only be allowed entry,” he said.



By IAN M.KAUKUI