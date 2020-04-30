AUSTRALIA, European Union, and the United States have dismissed a report journalist Alfred Sasako wrote in the Island Sun newspaper on Sunday.

Sasako claimed that European countries Australia and the United States will provide a €250 billion humanitarian grants program to the Solomon Islands.

He cites unnamed sources in his “unsubstantiated” article.

In a joint statement, the Australian High Commission, the British High Commission, and the Embassy of the United States of America corrected the record.

“This is not an approach being adopted by these countries either individually or in partnership,” the statement said.

“Each country enjoys a positive relationship with the government of Solomon Islands and we look forward to continuing to work in partnership to support Solomon Islands to address the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and beyond,” it added.

“Responding to the humanitarian challenges presented by COVID-19 is a major undertaking for all regional partners and we stand by the Solomon Islands Government in its work to address this challenge as well as that from damage caused by TC Harold.

“Each of us has positive programs and actions in place to provide this support.

“We welcome the contribution of all partner governments where they are supporting the sustainable development of Solomon Islands.”