THE Ministry of Environment Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorological Service (MECDM) will soon start dishing out relief supplies to affected communities by the recent tropical cyclone Harold.

Permanent Secretary Melchior Mataki said the ministry has already completed the assessment on the damages caused by tropical cyclone Harold is ready for the dishing out of relief supplies.

He said assessments have been completed in peri-urban Honiara which includes communities around Henderson and Burns creek, parts of Guadalcanal Province and Makira Province will be supported with food relief given the damage sustained during TC Harold.

Mataki said relief supplies will be mainly food and water as other non-food items will be done by other development partners and Non- Government Organizations (NGOs).

“My team is currently sourcing food relief from suppliers and once done these will be processed through the Ministry of Finance as per due process,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said some of the non-food items were already issued to some of the affected communities in Guadalcanal by those NGOs especially tents and other important housing essentials.

He added currently they are also awaiting the release of funds from the Ministry of Finance before they can start doing their relief assistance work.



By IAN M.KAUKUI