UNITED States Government representative Keithie Saunders and World Vision Response Manager Shupayi Mpunga-Direen visited Lelea Lau and Rurete communities in East Honiara this week to hand over needed relief supplies for the victims of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The assistance is part of the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) US$400,000 commitment to support the response to tropical cyclone Harold which unleashed severe destruction during its week-long path across the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga at the start of April 2020.

Through this USAID funding, World Vision Solomon Islands is able to further assess, procure and provide critical household relief items to an additional estimated target of 750 homes in parts of east, west, and central Honiara.

Data obtained during rapid assessments performed after TC Harold indicates a range of humanitarian needs resulting from the cyclone.

Saunders said:

“The United States is also carefully monitoring the potential impact of the pandemic of COVID-19 in the Pacific including the countries affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold and through USAID is providing more than US$3 million to assist communities in Pacific island nations as they respond to the virus that causes COVID-19.”

As part of the TC Harold response, World Vision Solomon Islands is maintaining and improving hygiene standards in affected communities to avoid water-borne disease outbreak and limit the possibility of a COVID-19 spread should there be a potential case in the coming weeks or months.

Through the U.S. government’s assistance, World Vision Solomon Islands is reinforcing hygiene practices such as hand washing and proper food preparation to households including children.

These hygiene practices are known to be effective in limiting the spread of diseases including COVID-19.

The U.S.-World Vision partnership is also providing critical messaging on reducing family violence and child protection to maintain peaceful households and communities at a time of heightened tensions.

The United States has long-standing programs that work year-round with governments and civil society organization in Pacific Island countries to prepare for and respond to natural disasters and other humanitarian needs.

These programs work to reduce the risk of disasters and promote the resilience of Pacific Island communities.