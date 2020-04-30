PREPARATION by the Western Provincial Government (WPG) disaster committee is at a high level says Chairman of the National Camp Management Sector Committee (NCMSC), Karl Kuper.

This was during his visit with heads of WPG and disaster operations counter-parts in Gizo on Monday.

Having made the statement, Kuper said the people of Western Province should be proud of the work that has been done by their provincial team and have confidence in them being well prepared for the COVID fight.

WPG communications confirmed that the NCMSC four-person team upon arriving in Gizo made a courtesy visit to the premier of the Western Province and engaged in discussions regarding their visitation and the work ahead of them.

“My visit to the provincial government, health and medical facility center for COVID-19 operations, proposed quarantine and isolation sites at Nusa Tupe and having met with disaster operations members and chairpersons, I can confidently say that the work done here in the West is at par in progress,” said Mr. Kuper.

He said that at this stage of the ongoing preparedness strategy and efforts by the government, it gives them the confidence to know that a well structured and organized operation is being carried out here in the West.

“It is clear that all personnel are aware and capable of executing their duties required of them under the official national and provincial structures in the fight against COVID 19.”

Kuper continued to say that he thinks the only area that may need to step up on is resourcing the structure that is in place already as well as strengthening the relationship and reporting back to Honiara.

Mr. Kuper on Tuesday traveled to the Shortland Islands as part of his visitation along with his visiting team and provincial personnel.





By TERENCE ZIRU

In Gizo