Premier Suidani handing over knives and files to Ward 5 WDC Chairman Ben on Wednesday at the Premier's residence in Auki.

Member of the Malaita Provincial Assembly for Ward 5 and Premier for Malaita Province Daniel Suidani has donated 400 knives to households in West Fataleka.

Premier Suidani donated the knives and grading files to Ward 5 Ward Development Committee (WDC) yesterday in Auki.

The premier said the donation is part of the MARA government measures to support Malaitans to engage in the 100 days planting program.

"We don't want people to make excuses like lack of access to knives as the reason why they are not involved in making gardens.

"Now you have knives and files, its time to get up, work, and produce your own food.

"COVID-19 is a big threat to us, who knows food supplies to the country might be affected soon because of COVID-19, it is only right for us to prepare and plant our own food for our own security while we still have time to do it,” he said.

He said the help is a small one from MARA government but a significant one for communities in Malaita adding all a gardener needs is a knife and file to till the land.

Asked if the other 32 Wards in Malaita also received similar support from MARA, the premier said his support is across the board which means other wards also have their shares.

Asked about how the knives will be distributed, a Ward 5 WDC spokesperson said they would give one knife per household.

He said knife is an important and useful item in the rural area and said they will ensure all the households within the ward receives a knife each to help them with their 100 days of planting.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki