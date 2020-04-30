Tongs Builders Warehouse a locally owned company has provided free of charge a warehouse at its Henderson compound to support the government in its operations for COVID-19 and Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The property is a huge general-purpose warehouse capable of holding tons of supplies for safekeeping while the arrangement is made for distribution to impacted areas.

Handing over the key to NDMO staff Tongs Public Relations Manager Mr. John Kwaita said that as a locally owned company they are pleased to be part of the fight against COVID-19 and relief operations relating to Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Responding to the gesture National Disaster Management Office Director Mr. Loti Yates thanked Tongs Builders Warehouse Management for seeing the important need for a warehouse by the NDMO. He said their help has picked up a major gap in the government’s effort to fight against COVID-19 and the rehabilitation process relating to Tropical Cyclone Harold.

“Providing the Warehouse free of charge is an important statement of intent that Tongs Builders Warehouse Company recognizes the efforts of the government to protect its people from COVID-19 and its work to try and help those who have been impacted by Tropical Cyclone Harold,” Says the statement from the NDMO.

The offer from Tongs re-emphasizes the importance of all stakeholders working together to combat a pandemic with the potential to bring havoc into our country.

Storage is an important aspect of any relief operation and the availability of this warehouse will now provide key storage access to the government and its NGO partners to store important relief supplies at a safe and secure location.

The first batch of storage items brought in the warehouse last week are None Food Items (NFIs) donated by Australia through Oxfam and Live and Learn. Most of the items have since been distributed out to impacted communities in Guadalcanal Province.