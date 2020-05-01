Liapari in the Western province where a number of yachts were left by their owners.

THE latest removal of a New Zealand Yacht at the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea (SI/PNG) marine border has raised concerns over procedures on how to handle such scenarios.

The concern was raised by Alex Tapu of Gizo, Western Province saying he is not alone in sharing empathy for the family onboard the vessel that was turned away.

“I understand we have locked down our borders and I understand that the authority of decision is not given to our border security and authority front-liners and decisions cannot be made by them on the spot.

“But it is vital that some consideration is made in dealing with vessels that make a desperate call for our help at sea,” he said.

He said there needs to be changed in policy or procedures that govern the current state of emergency that can cater assistance to vessels in need.

“I am sure there is something we can do to help even if it means quarantining the vessel and family crew on an island for 14 days on their own resources.”

Mr. Tapu said he was troubled to learn that the yacht in concern was from New Zealand and was not able to receive any help from the Solomon Islands just days after a $15million dollar assistance agreement from the New Zealand Government and its people was handed over to Solomon Islands.

“They needed fuel and I hope they were able to get it somewhere because any boat needing fuel is an unspoken law of the sea to assist in giving as little or as much fuel you can spare and avoid losing a life in a disaster.

“This issue calls for a fast track in our efforts above all things so that we may not turn away from helping citizens of a country that continues to help us during these hard times,” said the well known Gizo resident.

Other members of the public shared their thoughts and regret on the matter saying that they understand the national and provincial governments are busy with preliminary phases of the preparedness strategy.

But added that as a country we should definitely consider all aspects the border closure poses and the acts of kindness can offer in the name of humanitarian rights to assistance.

As posted on its social page SBM News Online reports authorities saying even entrance would not be possible due to the lack of facilities and other logistic issues to handle a possible confirmed case brought about by the vessel.





By TERENCE ZIRU

In Gizo