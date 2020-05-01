As part of its COVID -19 Operation Plan to assist the Government’s efforts to prevent any outbreak of the coronavirus in Solomon Islands, RSIPF officers from the Tulagi Police Station with officers from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Central Provincial Environmental Department have recently completed awareness meetings in 25 communities in the Russell Islands.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander Central Province Inspector Hugo Maelasi says, “The awareness talks were focused on the coronavirus (COVID -19) and the prevention measures our communities in the Russell Islands need to know in case we have any positive case in our country.”



“The team also advised the communities to look out for any overseas vessels that unlawfully berth in the Russell Island and to report to them to the police or other responsible authorities immediately. Communities were also advised to adhere to orders and regulations that have been issued by the National Government under the State of Public Emergency.”

“I want to thank members of the joint team for the job well done in making sure our people are informed of the current emergency situation the country is in because of the threat of the COVID-19. I also want to thank people of communities in the Russell Islands for your cooperation and understanding towards our officers during their awareness talk,” says Inspector Maelasi.

