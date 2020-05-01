The National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) on Thursday (30 April 2020) organised a one-day workshop for community leaders in East and Central Honiara to strengthen community partnership in the fight to prevent the coronavirus (COVID-19) from entering the Solomon Islands.

When opening the workshop attended by about 60 participants, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) National Capital and Crime Prevention Simpson Pogeava says, “Under the RSIPF Crime Prevention Strategy, it is the role of the RSIPF to create or fortify a strong commitment with the community in addressing issues at hand.”

“In this instance, the issue at hand is the preparedness to response for any outbreak of COVID-19 into our communities including enforcement of the Regulation and Orders of the State of Public Emergency declared on 25 March 2020 and the Orders or Regulations issued by the Government so far.”

ACP Pogeava adds: “RSIPF believes that strengthening the current community partnership through workshops and community engagements will enable the community to be vigilant in their preparedness and focus.



The partnership is also to identify issues including crime that is affecting our communities and work together with the police to address them.”

He says, “It is the duty of the community to look after their own people’s welfare and livelihood during this time of uncertainty. We must all work together to save our people from this COVID-19. The RSIPF salutes those community leaders who have been able to attend this workshop and discussions.”

