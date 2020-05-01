The strong stance by Malaita provincial government on logging companies operating in Malaita Province in 2020 to pay up their logging licences to the province could make Malaita a logging free province.

This happened after loggers were slow to pay up their licences for 2020/2021 financial year.

Malaita Province is imposing huge pressure on logging companies to pay up their licences for the current financial year.

A 14 days notice issued to put all logging operation in Malaita on halt and allow them to pay up their licences issued on April 15 lapsed yesterday which means any logging company who failed to pay up will leave the province.

A team from the province is expected to visit all logging companies operating in Malaita soon to give them the latest update from the provincial government.

MARA government under the leadership of Premier Daniel Suidani and Provincial Secretary Fredrick Fa'abasua are not bowing down to logging companies operating in the province after they found out those loggers have been playing around with Malaita Province over the years.

The tough measure taken by MARA government will set a benchmark for future Malaita provincial governments and leaders on how to deal with loggers who disrespect the province by failing to pay up their operating licences.

Each logging company is required to pay up $500,000.00 dollars.

Currently, there are 18 logging companies operating in Malaita and if they could pay up their 2020/2021 licence, the province could earn up to SBD9 million in revenue this year from logging operation alone.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki