Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, (RSIPF) National Traffic Department have recorded a 50 percent decrease in the total number of traffic incidences in Honiara during the period 24 to 30 April 2020 compared to the previous week.

A total of 23 traffic incidences were recorded from 24 - 30 April 2020 in Honiara compared to the previous week when a total of 44 cases were reported, a decrease of 21 cases, or just above 50 percent.

One of the traffic incidences was reported by a complainant and 22 others were reported by officers at the National Traffic Department in Honiara.

The 23 traffic incidences included five cases for using an unlicensed motor vehicle, five for using uninsured motor vehicle and three for the presence of alcohol in person’s body, two each of driving without a valid driver’s licenses, permitting unlicensed driver, failing to display a vehicle license and for driving without a valid license. There was also one case each for careless driving and taking a vehicle without lawful authority.

“These figures show that vehicle drivers and owners in our capital city are adhering to the traffic rules. This very encouraging trend and we would like to appeal to drivers and owners to continue this good behaviour. Vehicle users should continue to be very cautious when using the roads during the State of Public Emergency including the Emergency Zone in Honiara from Poha in the West and Alligator Creek in the East,” says Director of the National Traffic Department Superintendent Fred Satu.

“As we can see, there was only one driver arrested for careless driving compared to six cases during the previous week. Following the five cases for the presence of alcohol in a person’s blood the previous week, this week only three cases were recorded. This is a slight decrease but it is better than an increase. Do not drink and drive as you are only putting your own life and that of others in danger.”

All the accused have been charged for their respective offences and bailed to appear before the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on their respective dates.

“I want to thank all my officers for their hard work during the past weeks and thank the road users for adhering to the traffic rules which showed in our report. And I want to ask all the vehicle drivers and owners as well as pedestrians to continue to follow the traffic rules,” says Traffic Director Superintendent Satu.

- Police Media