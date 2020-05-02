Minister of Police & National Security Anthony Veke (right) is being escorted by a Canadian Police officer for a Police Briefing meeting in Canada last year.

MINISTER of Police and National Security Anthony Veke has expressed condolences to Canadians for loss of innocent lives of citizens and a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police [ RCMP] in the line of her duty.

The mass shooting in the Canadian Province of Nova Scotia, spanning six communities and leaving at least 22 dead during a terrifying 13-hour rampage.

In letters of condolences addressed to the Commissioner of the RCMP Brenda Lucki and Premier of Nova Scotia Stephen McNeil, Veke had described the actions of the assailant as “senseless”.

In his condolence letter to Commissioner Lucki, Veke said:

“I have been deeply saddened by the senseless events in the Province of Nova Scotia that has resulted in the loss of innocent lives and loss of a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the line of duty to defend and protect the lives of fellow citizens.

“I further commend the actions of the RCMP officers and other law enforcement officers and first responders who fearlessly and bravely attended to support those in need and assisted in bringing this crime to an end.

“As Minister of Police and on-behalf of Royal Solomon Islands Police Force our thoughts and prayers are with the members of the RCMP for their loss at this difficult time.”

Veke in his address to Premier McNeil said that Nova Scotians “remain in our thoughts and prayers’.