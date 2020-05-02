THE Government will unveil details of a $309 million Economic Stimulus Package it designed to cushion the negative impacts of COVID-19 on the economy, next week.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare revealed the total package in his national address to the nation, Friday.

Sogavare said Cabinet approved the stimulus package on Thursday.

“This is a historical package and a demonstration of the government’s commitment to address the negative economic fallout of the unprecedented and unique situation that affects all level of our societies and our economy,” Sogavare said.

“I wish to briefly disclose that there are four key components of the package which include soft measures, immediate recovery 1, immediate recovery 2 and the medium to long term measures,” he added.

“I would like to inform the public that details of the proposal to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our economy and people will be disclosed at the official launching of the Solomon Islands Government Economic Stimulus Package early next week.”



By ESTHER NURIA