MINISTER for Health and Medical Services and Russel/Savo MP Dickson Mua has called on his people, non-voter and voters to leave aside their differences and work together for the betterment of their constituency.

He made the call following the dismissal of the election petition case lodged against him in the High Court, Friday.

The petitioner Oliver Salopuka, who is a runner up in last year’s National General Election, alleged Mua was guilty of eight bribery allegations.

Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer yesterday dismissed those bribery allegations against Mua.

Speaking to the Solomon Star after the verdict, Mua said he welcomed the decision and happy that the petition case is now over.

With this, he said he will now concentrate on working with people, voters and non-voters to progress projects in his constituency.

“I owe this to everyone, my family, my people, the government and God,” Mua said.

He said election petition had its impacts on his performances and burdened him.

“There was also confusion and mixed feeling between my people during the duration of the petition case.

“Some of my people were advised not to come and see me as there is a petition against me and I might lose my seat.

“Some are saying there will be a by-election soon,” Mua said.

He said this brought down his morale but he placed his trust in God and waiting for a positive outcome.

Mua said wining his petition he is confident to continue to work with his people.

“This win does not come as a surprise to me as I know I did not do anything wrong,”

The Health Minister also thanked the Prime Minister for placing his trust in him as a minister.

Mua won last year’s election with 2,027 votes.

Lazarus Kwaiga of L & L Lawyers represented Mua while Salopuka was represented by private lawyer Alice Willy.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN