THE Australian High Commission says it has received a report of an individual falsely offering opportunities to live and work in Australia.

“The reported scam refers to an ‘Australian Resettlement Program 2020’ and an ‘Australia Skilled Nominee Program (SNP)’,” the High Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The Australian High Commission has asked the public to be wary of scams and note the following:

Australian Government staff and representatives never ask local people for money.





Australian Government staff and representatives only conduct official business from official email accounts – not Gmail, Hotmail, Outlook, @australiamail.com or other publicly available email providers.





If an individual claims to be an Australian Government staff member or representative and asks you for money, do not pay it. Instead, you should contact the Australian High Commission to confirm if the individual really works for the Australian Government.





If you have any doubt as to whether an individual claiming to be an Australian Government staff member or representative is who they say they are, you should contact the Australian High Commission.





You can contact the Australian High Commission in person on the corner of Hibiscus Avenue and Mud Alley in Honiara or by telephone on 21561.





If you have been the victim of a scam you should report it to the police.

If an offer sounds ‘too good to be true’, it probably is not true.