ACTING police chief Mostyn Mangau is appealing to men in our communities to have respect for our women.

He made the call following the recent incident at Gwaiau Village in North Malaita where a man allegedly killed his pregnant wife during a row.

“I also appeal to men in our community to understand that women play a vital role in our community and that we have to respect our women,” Mangau said on Thursday.

He advised couples encountering problems in their marital relationship to approach elders in our communities, churches and also the police rather than taking the law into our own hands.

Mangau also reiterated the call for the suspect in the incident to surrender himself to the police.

He said the incident happened when the suspect was arguing with his wife.

“The mother in-law attended to this couple and found the wife lying down and had already passed away.

“The suspect escaped police after allegedly killing his wife,” he said.

“At this point in time it is not clear what he used to kill his wife,” Mangau said when asked what weapon was allegedly used.

“I am still waiting for the outcome of the investigation and is still yet to receive the general assessment from officers on the body and post mortem report from the doctor as well,” he added.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the suspect can call the Malu’u Police Station on phone 51308 or mobile 7423171 or Auki Police Station on 40132.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN