PROSECUTION will be responding to a bail application made for the One Link Pacifica’s director on Wednesday next week.

This was after Gerrad Tauohu’s lawyer filed a bail application on his behalf on Friday at the Honiara Magistrate’s Court.

Following this Public Prosecutor Jonathan Lui Auga sought more time to respond to the bail application.

Both the prosecution and the defence were ordered to file further bail documents before Wednesday.

Tauohu is currently facing 33 counts of false pretence under the penal code and one count of unlicensed financial institution under the Financial Institutions Act 1998.

This was after four people lodged their complaints to the police in relation to more than $400,000.

Tauohu was arrested on March 30 following complaints raised by One Link mentors and customers who are yet to receive their payment.

Police had so far recovered $336,891.20 from Tauohu.

Rodgers Tovosia of DNS & Partners law firm is representing the accused.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN