AUSTRALIA has funded the installation of extra wash basins at Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Stations in Honiara including at the Central Watchhouse, Kukum Traffic Centre, Henderson and Tetere Stations.

The wash basins are part of a broader COVID-19 preparedness support package being provided by the Solomon Islands Police Development Program (SIPDP).

This includes the provision of 1,500 locally-sourced bars of soap from Kokonut Pacific, cleaning products for all frontline stations, ten decontamination kits for vehicles involved in Op-Covid operations and additional cleaners to clean and maintain RSIPF Police Stations.

The SIPDP assisted in conducting COVID-19 awareness training for more than 200 frontline RSIPF officers in Guadalcanal.

The SIPDP has also trained RSIPF trainers in relation to COVID-19 health and hygiene and supported those teams to deliver this important training across the provinces.

The SIPDP is also supporting the RSIPF Police Operations Centre through additional training and capacity building as the Solomon Islands Government steps-up its COVID-19 preparedness and response across the country.

Australian High Commissioner Dr Lachlan Strahan and SIPDP Commander Mark Ney visited Chief Superintendent Ishmael Vunagi at Henderson Police Station to inspect the newly installed wash basins last week.

Australian High Commissioner Strahan said it was important to ensure frontline workers have access to resources to ensure they are COVID-ready.

“Hygiene is vital in the COVID era. We are pleased to be funding this training and infrastructure through the SIPDP to ensure RSIPF officers stay healthy, safe and job-ready,” he said.

SIPDP Commander Mark Ney said his RSIPF counterparts were at the front line of ensuring the people of the Solomon Islands are kept safe and secure.

“This training was developed and the resources were provided to ensure Police Officers and the members of the public that come into contact with them during this emergency are kept safe and healthy,” he said.

RSIPF Acting Deputy Commissioner Ian Vaevaso thanked SIPDP and the Australian Government for their continuing support of the RSIPF.

“The safety and welfare of our officers and the community is a priority for the leadership team of the RSIPF and this initiative assists greatly in that objective,” he said.

Henderson Police Station Chief Superintendent Ishmael Vunagi also thanked the SIPDP for its support.

“On behalf of Guadalcanal Police ranks and files I wish to thank the SIPDP for their support in installing a washing basin at Henderson Police Station as part of its assistance towards the healthy hygiene control measures for COVID-19,” he said.

“The visit of Australian High Commissioner and Commander SIPDP to Henderson Police Station is also commended.”

The SIPDP is delivered by the Australian Federal Police (AFP), who are proud to stand together with the men and women of the RSIPF to keep building policing and security capability.

The SIPDP reflects Australia’s continuing strong commitment to the security and prosperity of the people of Solomon Islands.