By ESTHER NURIA

The multi-million dollar Japanese funded Honiara airport upgrade is now in limbo and is currently being suspended following the threats of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), says the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Communications & Aviation.

This project aims to reduce aircraft turn around, provide passenger comfort and improve safety by construction of a new departure terminal, a new taxiway, repairs to existing taxiway, repairs to existing apron and expansion of apron to the west, refurbishment of existing international terminal two-thirds to be used for domestic operations, installation of dykes for flood control, install new generators and install lights.

These are major components of the scope of the project at a cost of approximately USD 33.8 million (JPY 3,681,000,000).

Japan is funding the airport upgrade and its foreign aid agency the Japan International Cooperation Agency approved the contract ahead of last week's signing ceremony.

Mr Moses Virivolomo in an exclusive interview with this paper said if the threat continues on for a longer period of time, the project could be terminated.

“We suspended the project because of the Covid-19 pandemic and those who work in the project have gone back to their country,” said Mr Virivolomo.

Mr Virivolomo added once there are any relaxations to the pandemic, the JICA team might come back and continue on with the work.

“But even if they came back they will have to be quarantined for 14 days before they begin work or even if they begin work and anything arises, we then have to suspend the project,” the PS told this paper.

The permanent secretary also stated that the project’s storage area has been left as it is and the staffs within the ministry are responsible to make sure everything is properly cared for.

According to the project’s timeline, it is expected to be completed by June 2022.

The project is scheduled for completion ahead of Solomon Islands hosting of the South Pacific Games in Honiara in 2023.

The Honiara airport has been experiencing increased flights, visitor arrivals and tonnage of overseas cargo but such increase has come with a cost due to congestion and poses safety to airport users and aircrafts due to limited capacity of airport facilities at our busiest international airport.

It was reported that the Solomon Islands' government hoped the infrastructure upgrade would be a catalyst for tourism development and would allow the Honiara International Airport to become a competitive regional airport.