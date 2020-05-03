The Government has allocated SBD$8.7 million for food relief efforts caused by the recent tropical cyclone Harold.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare revealed this during his weekly nationwide address, Friday.

“Fellow citizens, whilst we continue to maintain our fight against COVID-19 the government have not disregarded the impacts tropical cyclone Harold had on our country.

“The government through the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology have completed its assessment in the affected areas,” said Sogavare.

He added that non-food items have been distributed already to affected communities in Peri-urban Honiara and Guadalcanal Province with the support of NGO partners as per our National Disaster Management Plan 2018.

“The government has allocated SBD $8.7M for food relief efforts. I take this opportunity to acknowledge the support from our development partners and NGOs to the government’s efforts in dealing with the impacts of TC Harold,” he said.

The government also acknowledge and thank affected communities for their patience whilst the National Disaster Management Office completes the assessment processes which were led by the Provincial Disaster Offices of Guadalcanal and Makira Provinces and Honiara City Council.



By ESTHER NURIA