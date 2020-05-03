By WILSON SAENI

In Auki





WE will not attend any COVID-19 suspected case in Malaita Province if we do not have protective gear, says Malaita Provincial Health Director Dr. Henry Kako.

Dr. Kako made this clear in a meeting with concerned Malaita groups, Friday last week in Auki.

He said as front liners in the fight against COVID-19 in Malaita Province they need Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to carry out their duty where he said no PPE means his staff will not attend to any COVID-19 suspected cases for the fear of their own health.

"I want to make it clear that without PPE my staff will not attend to any COVID-19 suspect cases."

"We will not put our lives at risk so those PPEs are very important for us those who are at the front line of this fight against COVID-19."

"If we put our lives at risk and attend to COVID-19 suspects without the PPEs and we get sick, the whole Island will be in danger."

"We need PPE now as we speak to get ready before COVID-19 reaches us."

With that the Malaita provincial health director said once the PPEs are distributed in Malaita they will use them at Kilu'ufi hospital, Auki Clinic, Nafinua clinic, Malu'u Area Health Center and Afio Rural Health Center as the province is stepping up its preventive fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Kako explained the importance of PPEs to health workers where he said without PPEs, Malaita health workers will go on strike and will not attend to any COVID-19 suspected cases in the province.

This paper understands that Malaita Provincial Health as of last week is still to receive any PPE from the ministry.

Dr. Kako is responding to questions raised by the Malaita public regarding the PPE that arrived in the country from China lately.

Last week rumors have it that PPE from China has already landed in Malaita Province which almost attracts a protest match in Auki which was only to be denied by the Malaita Provincial Police Commander William Foufaka.

PPC Foufaka quickly arranged for a meeting instead of a protest where pressure groups from Malaita finally meet and seek information from Provincial Health Director Dr. Kako at Auki Police station answering some of their doubts regarding the PPE kits from China which Malaitans back home strongly disliked, feared and opposed.

"Malaita is yet to receive anything from the PPE that came from China."

"The PPEs are yet to arrive in Malaita and Kilu'ufi Hospital."

"We are still waiting."

"They only gave us a projection of the number of PPE that should be used in Malaita per day but Malaita is yet to receive our share of PPEs."

He said the ministry is the one responsible for issuing the PPEs where all provincial health which is operating under the main ministry will just have to wait to receive its share as allocated by the responsible body.

Dr. Kako said he is aware of the strong resistance by Malaitans regarding kits coming from China where he said he will definitely inform the responsible ministry about the dislike for the China PPE and their desire to get the PPE from other countries.

He made it clear that if the PPEs are distributed to Malaita then there will no other choice but to use them to carry their duty to save lives.