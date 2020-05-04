OFFICERS of the National Traffic Department of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have impounded 30 vehicles during a traffic and RBT check near the Kukum Traffic Station as part of the Covid 19 Operation Order on 1-2 May 2020.

During the first check on the night of 1 May 2020, a total of 16 vehicles were impounded which included 12 vehicles impounded for the presence of alcohol in drivers' blood, two for unlicensed motor vehicles, and two vehicles impounded for an unlicensed driver."

Director National traffic department Superintendent Fredrick Satu says, "Seven accused were placed in the cell at the Central watch house while nine accused were bailed to appear at the Kukum Traffic station.

During the second night on 2 May 2020 which was conducted at Central police station, a total of 14 vehicles were impounded with 11 motor vehicles impounded for the presence of alcohol in person’s blood, two motor vehicles impounded for unlicensed vehicle and one for an unlicensed driver. Eleven accused were arrested and placed at Central police station watch house

Superintendent Satu adds: “I would like to strongly warn vehicle drivers not to drink and drive and like to remind the general public to continue to abide by our traffic laws. They are there to safeguard us.”

“I want to thank all my officers including high visibility patrol team and officers from the Police Response Team (PRT) for their hard work during the two-night operation. And I want to ask all the vehicle drivers and owners as well as pedestrians to follow the traffic rules,” says Traffic Director Superintendent Satu.

- Police Media