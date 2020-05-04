PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says once the testing capabilities for COVID-19 are established and ready for use in the country which is on schedule to be operational next week, the government will proceed to execute its repatriation plan for stranded citizens overseas.

Speaking at his weekly national address last Friday, Sogavare said those citizens were stranded as a result of the ban imposed on flights.

He said on April 22, 2020, his government has issued an “Advisory on Repatriation of Solomon Islands Stranded Citizens Overseas” who are currently stranded overseas as a result of the ban imposed on flights.

“The Advisory was issued by the COVID-19 Oversight Committee,” he said.

Sogavare said the government has also a great concern for its citizens to bring them home but just a matter of security and safety concerns that delays the repatriation program.

“My good people, as your prime minister, I have not forsaken your pleas and your government has already commenced preparation with regards to the repatriation flights to bring our citizens home.

“However, the security and safety of the Solomon Islands is our first and foremost priority.

“This means that before we allow our citizens to return, we must first strengthen and establish our in-country capabilities to test for COVID-19,” he added.

Sogavare said since the testing capabilities are established and ready for use by next week, the government will proceed to execute its repatriation plan.

He added a second Advisory will be issued in due course to update our stranded nationals on the details of the government’s repatriation plan.

“It must also be made clear that once repatriation is executed, all returning citizens will be subjected to quarantine for a period of 14 days or for an extended period of time as may be required by the government,” he said.

He said all returning citizens will be advised through official government channels on repatriation schedules.



By IAN M.KAUKUI