THE Solomon Islands National Council of Women has highly commended the Hon Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare, and his entire Government for the outstanding leadership and the immediate measures taken to protect Solomon Islands people from the COVID 19.

According to the President of the Solomon Islands National Council of Women Ms. Ella Kauhue said, “holding a nation to stay united as one people during times like this is not easy”.

The way in which people of the whole country have positively responded to the Government’s advice and collectively responded to the State of Emergency Orders and COVID-19 regulations, says a lot about the current leadership.

This is a challenging time for everyone including our leaders. Overseeing the whole of the government entity including the Provincial Government, Church leaders, Women leaders, youth leaders, traditional chiefs and NGOs to working together in fighting this deadly virus should give this nation a sense of hope and encouragement.

Ms. Kauhue reiterated that by standing together as a nation, Solomon Islands will continue to remain strong against any future pandemics, be it medical or disaster.

With the government working together with its people and listening to them by taking the people’s needs into consideration at this critical time, it shows a tremendous way of enhancing a new vision with the hope that will progress forward development for this country.

However, the Government still has a long way to go in protecting its people from the Coronavirus by ensuring that our Boarders are better protected, International Cargo Vessels respect Government’s regulations concerning the fourteen days’ quarantine and International flights remain closed.

These are areas that the Government needs to take greater control over and concern by people of the nation. The concerns raised by the Premier of the Western Province over the control of International Ships entry through Noro Port should not be taken lightly.

Ms. Kauhue continues to say that “although this is a state of emergency for this country as was declared by the Governor-General, this time is also a massive opportunity for learning by leaving aside political differences and standing in solidarity for the common good of our country and the betterment of its people.