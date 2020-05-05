WORK on COVID-19 quarantine sites in Malaita Province starts this week says Malaita Provincial Health Director Dr. Henry Kako.

Dr. Kako said that they have already identified two quarantine sites, one will be at the Auki Clinic and the other at Kilufi Hospital and work to renovate them will start this week.

This is to ensure the sites are ready to accommodate any COVID-19 cases should the deadly virus reaches Malaita Province.

Renovation activities are part of the readiness the Malaita Provincial Health wants to see done in its preparation for COVID-19.

He said Malaita Provincial Health has already received funding which will kick-start the work this week.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki