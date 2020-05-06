POLICE at the National Traffic Centre have charged the driver and the owner of a bus involved in a traffic accident in Honiara 4 May 2020.

The accident happened opposite the Wesley United Church in central Honiara when the bus ran into the centre traffic barrier after one of its tyres flew off.

There were six passengers on board including children.

One of the passengers was injured and taken to the National Referral Hospital for treatment and discharged.

Director of the National Traffic Department, Superintendent Fred Satu says:

“The driver has been charged for careless driving contrary to section 40(1) of the Road Transport Act, presence of alcohol in person’s blood contrary to section 43A (1) of the Road Transport Act, using unlicensed motor vehicle contrary to section 7(1) of the Road Transport Act and driving without a license Contrary to section 20(1) of the Road Transport Act.”

The driver has been bailed to appear in the Honiara Magistrates’ Court on 2 June 2020.

Superintendent Satu adds:

“The owner of the bus has also been charged with permitting the use of an unlicensed motor vehicle contrary to section 7 (1) of the Road Transport Act and permitting unlicensed driver contrary to section 20 (1) of the Road Transport Act.”

The owner of the bus has also been bailed to appear in the Honiara Magistrates’ Court on 2 June 2020.

“I want to appeal to vehicle owners and drivers to follow the traffic laws of this country as the laws have been placed there to safeguard everyone who uses our roads.

“Those who do not follow the laws will be taken to court to face justice and if found guilty can be penalised,” says Superintendent Fred Satu.

- Police Media