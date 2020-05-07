Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at the Henderson Police Station are investigating a fatal accident involving a RAV4 vehicle which resulted in the death of a 30-year-old male person in the Henderson area East of Honiara on 4 May 2020.

The incident occurred at the eastern end of the Honiara International Airport runaway.

Provincial Crime Investigation Officer (PCIO), Guadalcanal Police, Inspector Hughes Nevol says, “Traffic officers are investigating the fatal accident that had occurred between 5 and 6pm at the sharp bend on the eastern part of the airport.”

PCIO Nevol says, “It is alleged that the deceased man was driving the motor vehicle with three passengers from town. As they reached the sharp bend, the driver who was believed to be drunk, lost control of the vehicle resulting in the vehicle overturning.”

“Police responded immediately and went to the scene and discovered that driver was in a critical condition with major injuries, whilst the three passengers sustained minor injuries. The driver later died upon arrival at the National Referral Hospital. The other three are in a stable condition.”

PCIO Nevol adds: “The deceased, believed to be part Malaita and Western Province, was employed by the Apex Logging Company. I would like to reiterate the message, do not drink and drive. Think of your safety and others. The life of those who travel with you is in your hands. Please consider other road users as well.”

“This is a sad incident. I would like to convey my condolences to the immediate family and relatives of the deceased for the untimely passing away of your loved one,” says PCIO Nevol.

- Police Media