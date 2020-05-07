MEMBER of Parliament for Ulawa Ugi Constituency William Bradford Marau has praised the teamwork that resulted in the successful opening and blessing of three church projects on Ulawa Island.

Speaking during the ceremony Hon Marau said that each support whether it be from groups or individuals has played an important role in the successful completion of the projects.

He calls for similar teamwork to be shown in the future as it helps very much in the development of the Constituency and its people.

“What we witness today is the result of teamwork.

“Everyone including the Church leaders, the Diocese of Hanuato’o, communities around Ulawa Island, Police and Chiefs have played important roles in these projects.

“Thank you all for your support to make this a successful story,” he said.

The opening and blessing of the three projects were conducted by the Bishop of the Diocese of Hanuato’o Rt Reverend Alfred Karinbongi.

Honorable Marau then assured everyone that the Constituency office will continue to support the Churches.

He revealed that the Constituency Office has earmarked a piece of land in Kirakira for one of the three parishes in the Ulawa Ugi Constituency.

He also assured one of the three parishes on Ulawa Island, the Ahetola parish that the Constituency Office has taken into consideration their request for a new office building.



By CARLOS ARUAFU