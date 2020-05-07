MALAITA Premier Daniel Suidani says the threat the national government issued against his government has no legal basis.

He stated this in his reply letter to that of the Minister of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS) Rollen Seleso, who threaten to suspend the Malaita Provincial Government if Suidani does not work together with the national government.

“Legal analysis by my government has confirmed that both of these threats are outside of the law and unsupported by facts,” Suidani said.

“Furthermore, given such poor factual and legal basis for such a significant threat, MPG sees this as a bad-faith attempt to undermine the provincial government of the people of Malaita,” he added.

“Even worse, this threat can be seen as an attempt to incite ill-feeling between the peoples of Malaita and Guadalcanal.”

In his 30 April 2020 letter to Suidani, Seleso said the prime minister could suspend the MPG under the EPA COVID-19 Regulations.

But Suidani said this claim was incorrect.

“The scope of the COVID-19 regulations does not permit the suspension of MPG or any provincial government for that matter.

“His threat in this instance was outside of the law.

“In making this threat, the minister’s letter misquoted the PGA, using an outdated reference to the 1977 Act.”

Seleso also stated in his letter that Suidani’s refusal to work with the national government to fight the COVID-19 threat is a “national security issue for Solomon Islands”.

But Suidani said:

“This claim is categorically false. Malaita Provincial Government has been clearly and consistently working with the National Government in the fight against COVID-19.

“As such it is supporting security for Solomon Islands not undermining it.

“Malaita Province has been supporting national security and national public health through clear and responsible public messages to ensure quality of COVID equipment, through the careful planning of ‘100 days of planting’ to ensure food security, and through consistent responsible messaging regarding social distancing.

“It appears that the Minister’s letter was influenced by my statements cautioning on the quality of incoming COVID-19 related materials from China.”