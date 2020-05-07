The driver of a motor vehicle involved in an accident in the early hours of 6 May 2020 in the centre of Honiara has been charged with three counts under the Road Transport Act.

Director of the National Traffic Department Superintendent Fredrick Satu says, “The vehicle was travelling in an easterly direction when it is believed the driver dozed off near the Honiara City Council roundabout and the vehicle collided with a light post located on the maiden island.”

“The light post fell onto the roof of the vehicle causing damages whilst it veered onto the opposite lane of the road. Luckily the driver was not injured and there were no passengers in the vehicle with him,” Superintendent Satu explains.

Director Satu adds: “Officers at the Kukum Police Station attended the incident and escorted the driver back to the station. The driver underwent a random breathalyzer test (RBT) with the first test recording a 0.153 % of alcohol in his blood and the second test recording a 0.138% alcohol in his blood, both results higher than the legal limit of 0.04 % alcohol in the blood.”

The accused was charged with three counts including careless driving contrary to section 40(1) of the Road Transport Act, presence of alcohol in person’s blood contrary to section 43A (1) of the Road Transport Act and driving without a driver’s license contrary to section 20 (1) of the Road Transport Act.

The accused was released on bail to appear in the Honiara Magistrates’ Court on 2 June 2020.

“I want to repeat our messages and that is, do not drink and drive and make sure you have a valid driver’s license before getting behind the steering wheel of any vehicle. If you do not follow this simple messages, then you are only putting your own life and that of other road users at risk. And in this case, also damaging public property. Let us work together to ensure we do not lose any more human lives on our roads,” Superintendent Satu emphasizes.

- Police Media