By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN





ALL examination classes in Honiara and in parts of Guadalcanal will resume classes, on May 18.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Educational and Human Resources Development (MEHRD), Dr. Franco Rodie made this announcement, Thursday.

This was during a joint press conference with the police and Ministry of Health and Medical Services yesterday, at the Rove Police Headquarters.

Dr. Rodie said they have provided advisory based on the endorsement of the COVID- 19 Oversight Committee that Form 3, Form 5 and Form 6 classes in Honiara should start on May 18.

“......and the rest, that is Early Childhood Education (ECE), Grades one to six, primary and Forms 1, 2 and 4 to resume classes on May 25,” Dr. Rodie said.

Selwyn College and Tenaru School in Guadalcanal Province and Goldie College in Western Province will also resume on May 18.

Dr. Rodie added that to support the decision to open the schools they have conducted a capacity assessment and risk analysis on the schools in Honiara.

“We visited and conducted a survey in 72 out of the 86 schools between Poha River and Tenaru.

“So that is the report that we have submitted to the COVID-19 Oversight Committee and that was the basis for re-opening schools in Honiara, Dr. Rodie further added.

He said the survey focused on the minimum requirements in terms of water, sanitation, and hygiene which are requirements of schools.

Dr Rodie said they are also comparing data collected in the 2019 survey of school requirements to what they have collected as well as to determine the current situation or status of those facilities that must be present and available in Honiara.

“For example, there has to be running water, a school must ensure they buy enough soaps for students and teachers to be able to use to wash their hands.”

He said school corridors must also have hand sanitizers.

“The good news and that is the basis of the decisions where we think Honiara schools should start classes is that there is no confirmed case of coronavirus.”

“.. and the Ministry of Health had also assured us that once the laboratory for testing coronavirus is up and running we should be able to manage any outbreak,” Dr. Rodie told reporters.

He said there are other pre-conditions his ministry has established to assure the safety, protection of teachers and students in schools.

The Ministry of Education is currently conducting a workshop with school Principals, School Leaders, and education authorities based in Honiara to guide them on their COVID-19 school preparedness, response, and recovery plan.





