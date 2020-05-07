POLICE at the Henderson Police Station are investigating an alleged attempted armed robbery incident that occurred at the Galego Resource Company Bahomea logging camp in Central Guadalcanal on 2 May 2020.

It is alleged that a group of men entered the logging camp and fired gunshots and attempted to rob the Asians working at the campsite.

Operation Manager Henderson Police station Superintendent Edwin Sevoa says:

“An investigation team from the Henderson Police Station with the assistance of the Provincial Support Unit (PSU), Police Response Team (PRT), and a Forensic team attended the incident.

“The team arrived at the said camp and met with security guards and some witnesses who police believed had some information concerning the incident.

“The security guards at the logging camp handed to police one empty shell of shotgun (12 cages) and one face mask allegedly used by the suspects during the incident.

“The investigation into the matter continues with no arrests made so far.”

He adds: “Police are currently looking at ways to assist the people after the fear that the incident had caused among the community.

“I would like to call on leaders in the surrounding communities to assist police with information about the incident.

“I call on people in Central Guadalcanal to come forward to police if you have any information related to the matter to assist the investigation.”

The Henderson Police Station can be contacted on phones 36200 or 36201.



- Police Media