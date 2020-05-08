Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police (RSIPF) in Auki have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect for raping a 28-year-old female at Afetafa Village in Central Kwara’ae, Malaita Province on 7 May 2020.

Acting Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Superintendent William Foufaka says, “Police responded to a report on the alleged rape and travelled to the scene of the incident.”

PPC Foufaka explains: “The victim was allegedly raped in a coconut plantation 50 meters away from Afetafa Village by the 16-year-old boy.



The victim was taken to Kilu’ufi Hospital for medical treatment for injuries received during the incident. She is currently in a stable condition.”

“The police investigation into this sad incident is continuing and I appeal to anyone from Afetafa Village who may have any information to contact the Auki Police Station on phone 40489,” says PPC Foufaka.



- Police Media