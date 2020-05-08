MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Jeremiah Manele has thanked the government of Australia for ensuring locals who are stranded in Australia due to travel restrictions following the declaration of COVID-19 pandemic are safe.

Manele made the statement before the Australian High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands His Excellency, Dr. Lachlan Strahan at the signing ceremony of the Australian sbd$71 million COVID-19 grant support to Solomon Islands.

“I wish to acknowledge and thank the support provided by Australia to our nationals who are stranded in Australia.

“Thank you for allowing them to stay on until such a time when our international borders are open again soon so that they can return safely home and join their families and loved ones,” he said.

Those stranded in Australia include the Seasonal Workers who have been permitted by the Australian government to remain and continue working to support themselves and their families back home for up to 12 months.

“Australia is indeed a true friend,” Manele said.

He also thanked the government and people of Australia for providing the much-needed budget support to assist Solomon Islands in its fight against COVID-19.



