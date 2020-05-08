DETAILS of a $2,000 that had gone missing under police custody in relation to a larceny case in the Honiara Magistrate’s Court is yet to reach the Police Commissioner’s Office.

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said that he is yet to receive an update on that particular matter from the Magistrates’ Court.

This was when he was asked if he was aware of that missing $2,000 and what course of action he would take.

“I am yet to receive the sentence the court handed down on that matter,” Mangau told reporters on Thursday.

He added that the prosecution department will bring the sentence to his office for his attention.

Principal Magistrate Augustine Aulanga had on Tuesday sentenced a woman who stole $10,000 from her employer as retaliation for bad, shameful and demeaning words uttered to her by her employer.

Police had seized and confiscated $8,000 of the $10,000 from the woman when she was remanded at Rove Correctional Centre.

It was revealed in court that only $6,000 was disclosed and returned to the complainant by police on 8 August 2019.

Aulanga said $2,000 had gone missing under the effective control and custody of the police.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

