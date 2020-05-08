THE Leader of Opposition Matthew Wale has dismissed the statement by the Prime Minister’s office that they are referring him to the police for investigation under the emergency Covid-19 regulations.

In a statement from the Opposition desk, Wale described the report by the PMO as a knee-jerk reaction betraying a juvenile attitude.

The Opposition Leader says the statement sounds very much like something that would be done in a country governed under a dictatorship.

“Solomon Island is a democracy and must uphold democratic values and principles enshrined in our constitution.

“The Leader of Opposition has a constitutional mandate that cannot be removed by the COVID-19 regulations or the state of emergency regulations.

“The Prime Minister, government, and officials must not abuse the state of emergency and the consequential regulations for political reasons,” the Opposition leader stressed.

- Opposition Press