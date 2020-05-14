 Province to cancel licence of Chinese - Solomon Star News

Province to cancel licence of Chinese
13 May 2020
Auki Fisheries Officer Martin Jasper and a Police officer dealing with one of the Chinese who traded beche-de-mer illegally in Malaita Province. 


TWO Chinese who were caught conducting illegal beche-de-mer trade in Malaita Province during the ban period will have their operating licences cancelled.

Yan Pang and Zhaoxinlz, who have beche-de-mer buying licences from Malaita Province, are behind the illegal trade of beche-de-mer in the province.

According to information received from the Fisheries Office in Auki, the duo will pay a fine to the Malaita Provincial Government and have their licences cancelled for violating the ban.

Fisheries Officer Mathew Isihanua told the Solomon Star most of the harvested beche-de-mer they seized from the Chinese were under-sized.

Isihanua said the estimated cost of the illegally harvested beche-de-mer is around $200,000-$300,000.

The fisheries officer said there is no reason why these two dishonest Chinese should be allowed to continue with their business in the province after breaching the law.

Beche-de-mer species discovered illegally harvested and traded include Peanut fish, white teeth, black teeth, Stonefish, and Sufelex.

Isihanua calls on locals to stop harvesting beche-de-mer for trade purposes while the ban is still in effect.

He also appeals to the public to report any sighting of beche-de-mer trade in the province. 

In the meantime, Malaita public demanded that the dishonest Chinese people be deported from Malaita Province. 

By WILSON SAENI
in Auki 

 

