Yan Pang and Zhaoxinlz, who have beche-de-mer buying licences from Malaita Province, are behind the illegal trade of beche-de-mer in the province.
According to information received from the Fisheries Office in Auki, the duo will pay a fine to the Malaita Provincial Government and have their licences cancelled for violating the ban.
Fisheries Officer Mathew Isihanua told the Solomon Star most of the harvested beche-de-mer they seized from the Chinese were under-sized.
Isihanua said the estimated cost of the illegally harvested beche-de-mer is around $200,000-$300,000.
The fisheries officer said there is no reason why these two dishonest Chinese should be allowed to continue with their business in the province after breaching the law.
Beche-de-mer species discovered illegally harvested and traded include Peanut fish, white teeth, black teeth, Stonefish, and Sufelex.
Isihanua calls on locals to stop harvesting beche-de-mer for trade purposes while the ban is still in effect.
He also appeals to the public to report any sighting of beche-de-mer trade in the province.
In the meantime, Malaita public demanded that the dishonest Chinese people be deported from Malaita Province.
By WILSON SAENI
in Auki