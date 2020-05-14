KAVA bars, pubs, and casinos operating within the emergency zone of Honiara are now allowed to reopen for business.

But night clubs will remain closed.

Attorney General John Muria Jnr. clarified this yesterday during the COVID-19 radio talk-back show.

Kava bars, pubs, and casinos within Honiara were ordered to close down under the initial 2020 COVID-19 Regulation that the Government brought in place as part of efforts to stop the virus reaching our shores.

Muria said under the new 2020 Covid-19 Regulation 2 order that Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced last Friday, these premises will now reopen, except night clubs.

“As stated by the prime minister in his national address last Friday, the government is focusing on reopening some of the businesses so they can resume normal operations,” Muria said.

“This is mainly to ensure the country is back on its normal operations,” he added.

“And as we go on, the Oversight Committee will continue to monitor and make further recommendations to release more public places to open.”



By IAN M.KAUKUI

