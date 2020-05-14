He said the MP for Baegu Asifola Makario Tagini and MP for Fataleka Rex Ramofafia have shown a very disrespectful attitude towards the elected government of Malaita Province. The two MPs and ministers knew very well that Malaita province under the Auki communique does not allow any Chinese Communist Party involvement in the province development. Yet the two acted arrogantly and disrespectfully in sneaking into Malaita Province people from the office of PRC.

“This action is seen as a betrayal of the people of Malaita Province and as the premier of Malaita province, I am very disappointed. The stand of MPG against any CCP involvement in Malaita is on the very fact that PRC is a Communist country and have a communist government. Malaita province stands are against the ideology of communism. That is the bottom line.

“ We do not want anything to do with communism in our province, this is loud and clear. Any Malaitan leader who acted contrary to the Auki Communique will be seen by MPG as anti-Malaitan. Let me make that clear. MPG, therefore, sees the two MPs as anti-Malaitan in that they do not respect the position of Malaita Provincial Government that was there long before the MPs decided to bring in the CCECC into Malaita,” the premier said.

“Many have raised the issue of law and that MPG is an agent of the national government. Laws do not exist in a vacuum, therefore, be very careful when you make your decisions. There are fundamental aspects of life that go beyond the written laws and one cannot just use laws and the hierarchy of our government system to bulldozer your way around them. One must show respect and dignity so that the same be given back to you. That is the bottom line,” said Suidani.

“Let me remind the people of Malaita province that the MPG is working closely with the National Government under the National Transport Core Initiative NTCI. NTCI is a multimillion-dollar infrastructure project that is supported by our traditional donors. The project involves building new roads and bridges around Malaita and a ferry connecting Malaita and Honiara. The North East road including the Fouia to Manu road is already costed and is included in the NTCI project. Why the push for the Chinese to come into a space that is already under a project that is ongoing is something the MPG does not understand.

I have been thoroughly informed that Cardno of Australia has already compiled a concept on this project. Even more importantly some of our own elite Malaitans are part of the project design," said premier Suidani.

“The MARA government encourages the involvement of our own people in this kind of big undertakings. The knowledge and experience gained by our Malaitans in such high-level projects are crucial for the long term development and sustainability of important infrastructure projects like this. Let’s stop, think and appreciate that development is not a one-off exercise, we need to prepare ourselves for the longer term and the only way to do this is to involve some of our people right at the top of such developments at the beginning,” said the premier

- Malaita Premier’s Office