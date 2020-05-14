CHIEF Magistrate Emma Garo will today deliver her sentence for the three prisoners who escaped from Rove prison last December.

Frank Firimolea, Dilo Faiga, and Willie Olo are facing charges of escaping lawful custody.

They had on Tuesday entered their guilty pleas and their sentencing submissions and mitigations were tendered to the court.

The trio escaped from the Correctional facility at Rove, Honiara on 15 December 2019.

They climbed over the heavily barbed wire security fence at the southern side towards the Honiara Botanical garden sometimes between 6pm and 9pm and escaped.

Soon after their escape, police set up a task force called “Operation Hunt-Man” to hunt down these three escapees.

Convicted prisoner Willie Olo was the first to be recaptured in the early hours of January 17 at the LDA area at Betikama, East of Honiara.

Firimolea and Faiga were recaptured on February 15 in a RAV4 vehicle along the Burns Creek main road.

Olo was convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment on 9 December 2019 for an armed robbery incident on 23 August 2019 in Honiara.

Faiga and Firimolea were remanded for separate armed robbery charges.

Apart from the armed robbery charge, Firimolea is also facing separate break-in charges.

Lawyers from the Public Solicitor’s lawyers are representing the trio while Public Prosecutor Olivia Ratu Manu is prosecuting.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

